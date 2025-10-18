Man shot in abdomen in Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Chicago Street at 10:25 p.m. for a one-round ShotSpotter alert.

Public Safety Officials said they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen in the back of a house.

He was given a chest seal to slow bleeding and was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to learn more.

