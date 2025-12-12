Man shot, another man arrives at hospital with cut to face after incident in Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and another man arrived at a hospital with a cut on his face following an incident in Northview Heights.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Road at 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a man suffering from a graze wound to the leg.

He told police he was confronted by a group of men near his house and that an altercation happened, which ended with him being shot. The men reportedly took off towards Penfort Street.

Police said he refused to be treated by medics or taken to a hospital.

A short time later, a man arrived at a local hospital with a cut on his face.

Police say they are investigating the situations as related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group