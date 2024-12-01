Man shot in arm overnight in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Allentown area.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police were sent to an apartment on E. Warrington Avenue between Allen Street and Arlington Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of a man shot.

Officers found the 28-year-old man inside a family member’s apartment shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The victim reportedly told police he was shot near the Beltzhoover Community Center on Gearing Avenue — a less than five-minute drive or nearly 20-minute walk from the apartment police responded to — but the spokesperson says police were unable to locate evidence of a crime at that location. Officials currently don’t know exactly where the shooting happened.

The Pittsburgh police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

