Man shot in back in Allegheny Commons Park overnight; suspect detained

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a park

Police say the investigation began when officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification at North Commons and Federal Street in Allegheny Commons Park around 12:40 a.m.

First responders found a man on the ground, shot in the back. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say they detained a suspect and recovered a gun on scene.

Violent Crime Unit detectives continue to investigate.

