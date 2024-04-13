Man shot in back in Allegheny Commons Park overnight; suspect detained

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a park

Police say the investigation began when officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification at North Commons and Federal Street in Allegheny Commons Park around 12:40 a.m.

First responders found a man on the ground, shot in the back. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say they detained a suspect and recovered a gun on scene.

Violent Crime Unit detectives continue to investigate.

