Man shot at bus stop in Swissvale, police say

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A man has been shot at a bus stop in Swissvale, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Waverly Street Friday afternoon.

Police on scene tell Channel 11 that a man was standing at a bus stop and was shot. He has been taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say no one has been arrested yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

