Man shot by police officer in Munhall holding cell charged with aggravated assault

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man who was shot by a police officer in a Munhall holding center has just been charged.

Allegheny County Police said Christopher Allie, 38, was the victim of that shooting.

Munhall police officers were called to the 100 block of E 18th Avenue for a domestic violence situation. Allie was taken into custody and taken to the police department Sunday night.

County police officers said he used wet toilet paper to try to cover a camera in the cell at around 12:39 a.m. Two officers then went inside the cell and told him to stop, but police said he refused their commands.

A fight broke out after an officer tried to take Allie to the ground, Allegheny County Police said. Allie was tased by both officers during this fight but it persisted.

On Friday, Allegheny County Police said Allie began to choke the officer he was fighting. That was when the other officer fired several shots, one of which hit Allie in the torso.

Initial reports from the Allegheny County Police Department made on Monday did not include details saying an officer had been strangled.

Allie was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. He remains in the hospital.

The officers were not injured.

The Allegheny County Police Department consulted the district attorney’s office on this situation before charging him with aggravated assault, strangulation and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, the Alliance for Police Accountability made a call for transparency from the Munhall Borough.

They want to have a meeting with the Munhall mayor and the police chief.

As of Friday, an official public statement has still not been made by Munhall officials.

