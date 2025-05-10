Man shot in the chest in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was shot in Clairton Friday evening.

Allegheny County Police say it happened about 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Marion Circle, at the Millvue Acres housing complex.

First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

