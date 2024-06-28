Man shot in Clairton charged for role in shootout

A 20-year-old man who was shot is facing charges for a shootout in Clairton that killed a dog.

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 1100 block of Marion Circle for a report of a shooting. First responders found a man, later identified as Terrell Craig, with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Through witness interviews and surveillance video, detectives determined Craig was fighting with a person outside a home when he got a rifle from a nearby vehicle and pointed it in the direction of a second person, according to a police report.

Craig and two men exchanged gunfire and Craig was shot. A dog was shot and killed in the exchange and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire, police said.

In total, detectives recovered 36 spent casings at the scene.

Craig is facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Police did not say if charges were filed against anyone else.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

