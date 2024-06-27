Local

Large police presence at scene of incident in Clairton

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A large police presence is at the scene an incident in Clairton.

Allegheny County 911 said police and EMS crews were called to Marion Circle at around 4 p.m.

Allegheny County police are also responding to the scene.

Photos from the scene show yellow crime tape blocking the street near Millvue Acres.

