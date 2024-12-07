Man shot in Clairton early Saturday morning

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot in Clairton overnight.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatch officials were learned of on N. State Street between Walnut Avenue and Locust Avenu around 1:30 a.m.

When first responders got to the area, they found a 35-year-old man shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital and is stable.

ACPD detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact police through their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

