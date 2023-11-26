Man injured after shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton.

Police were called to the 500 block of Elm Street at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group