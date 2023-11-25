75-year-old man hit, killed by car in North Braddock identified

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A 75-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in North Braddock earlier in November has been identified.

The Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as Harry King, of Braddock.

Allegheny County police say King was hit around 8:14 a.m. on Nov. 9 when a car driving north on Braddock Avenue near the US Steel Plant left the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

