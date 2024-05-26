Man shot in East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 2200 block of Wilner Drive at 4:39 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police say a man had been shot in his upper thigh and groin area.

Police say a potential suspect left the scene on foot but they are also investigating the possibility of this being a self-inflicted shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

