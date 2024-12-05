Man shot in the face in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was shot in the face in Clairton Thursday.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 300 block of New York Avenue at 1:35 p.m.

The victim was found inside of a house. He was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group