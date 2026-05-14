Man shot in hip, another man facing charges after altercation in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is injured, and another is facing charges after an incident in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 1900 block of Straubs Lane for a reported verbal domestic altercation.

While on the way, officers got an update that a man had been shot.

Police arrived to find the man shot in his left hip.

Officers treated him until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, 22-year-old Brandon Noel of Pittsburgh, was taken to police headquarters for questioning and later arrested, officials say.

Noel is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

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