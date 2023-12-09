Man shot at housing complex in McKees Rocks, police looking for suspect

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man is in a hospital after he was shot in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County Police say the 32-year-old man was shot at the Hays Manor Apartment Complex outside of the 19 Building at 7:23 p.m. Friday.

He was hit in the chest but was able to run to the McKees Rocks Police Station for help.

Police say the suspect is a black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The victim is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

