Man shot, killed by police after standoff at local hotel

WEST MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by police after a standoff in Mercer County.

According to a report shared by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, officers went to a hotel on the 3300 block of New Castle Road in West Middlesex Township on Thursday to serve an arrest warrant.

The suspect, Tyrell Askerneese, 46, of Farrell, had a weapon and resisted officers, police said.

Mercer County CIRT was called to the scene.

Police shot and killed Askerneese, who they said refused to surrender peacefully and presented a threat to officers.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

