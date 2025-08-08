Man shot, killed by police after standoff at local hotel

WEST MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was shot and killed by police after a standoff in Mercer County.
According to a report shared by Pennsylvania State Police on Friday, officers went to a hotel on the 3300 block of New Castle Road in West Middlesex Township on Thursday to serve an arrest warrant.
The suspect, Tyrell Askerneese, 46, of Farrell, had a weapon and resisted officers, police said.
Mercer County CIRT was called to the scene.
Police shot and killed Askerneese, who they said refused to surrender peacefully and presented a threat to officers.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
