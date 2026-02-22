Man shot, killed by police in an Allegheny County borough

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot by police in an Allegheny County neighborhood overnight.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the incident started around midnight, when 911 officials got a call about someone claiming to be armed and threatening to harm themselves on the 1700 block of Washington Street in Heidelberg.

ACPD says officers arrived to find a man outside a home with a knife. Investigators say preliminary information finds that the man charged towards officers, even after being tased by a Heidelberg police officer.

Then, ACPD says a Scott Township police officer shot the man multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died. He has not yet been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

The Alleghey County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

