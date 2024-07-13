Local

Man shot, killed in Clairton

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Clairton on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Madison Avenue at 10:22 p.m.

Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

