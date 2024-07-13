Man shot, killed in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Clairton on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Madison Avenue at 10:22 p.m.
Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
