Uniontown shooting that killed father was murder-for-hire plot, state police say

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A year after a man was killed by a teenager in Uniontown, police have arrested the man who they say hired a 14-year-old to commit murder.

Last June, Anthony Jones was shot and killed in the afternoon outside a Uniontown church.

Police arrested a 14-year-old. Now investigators say a tip led them to Calvin Huffman, who allegedly hired that teen.

The DA says Huffman paid the teen $5,000 and three bags of weed.

“I will be seeking the death penalty,” District Attorney Mike Aubele said in a press conference at the Uniontown State Police barracks. “The complete disregard for human life is staggering.”

Jones was shot multiple times by the teen after the two were seen walking along the street together.

“That afternoon, the already disadvantaged community witnessed an execution in broad daylight, carried out by a teenager,” said Aubele. “Calvin Huffman, a man with substantial record and history of violence, paid this teen in cash and drugs for the murder of a human being to settle a dispute over narcotics

The victim’s family tells Channel 11 that Jones was loved by many kids in that neighborhood and was anti-gun-violence.

The DA agreed.

“This is a crime that had a profound impact on the east end community when it occurred. The effects are still felt to this day,” Aubele said.

The 14-year-old is being tried as an adult in the case. Both suspects are charged with murder.

©2024 Cox Media Group