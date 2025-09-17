Man shot, killed inside East Pittsburgh home

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A man is dead following a shooting in East Pittsburgh late Tuesday.

The shooting happened at around 10:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found a man inside a home who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

