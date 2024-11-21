Man shot in leg at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was shot in the leg at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa Wednesday.

Aliquippa police said emergency crews were called to Valley Terrace, D building at 5:01 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Responding units found a man who had been shot in the leg. Police said he refused to cooperate with officers. There were also conflicting reports from the victim and another person on scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

