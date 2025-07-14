Man shot in leg while walking his dog in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man was shot while he was walking his dog in Beaver County early Monday.

Around 1:40 a.m., the 30-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The victim told police that the shooting happened while he was walking his dog around 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the area of Main Street, Irwin Street and Reed Street in Aliquippa. Police said that one or two shots were fired out of a vehicle, hitting the victim. The driver then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver at 724-773-7400.

