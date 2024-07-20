Man shot in leg while walking in Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight shooting in Carrick.

Public safety officials say officers were sent to the 2500 block of Brownsville Road for a report of someone shot around 12:20 a.m.

First responders found a man who went to a business for help after being shot in the lower leg while walking.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials say two spent shell casings were found about a block away from the store where police found the victim. Investigators are also reviewing video from the area to determine how this incident happened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group