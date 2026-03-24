Man shot multiple times in Perry South

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Perry South on Monday.

Pittsburgh Police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue at 8:45 p.m. after learning about an 18-round ShotSpotter notification.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officials said a chest seal was applied and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered multiple shell casings and are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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