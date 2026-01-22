Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Wilkinsburg.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 1800 block of Clark Street.

First responders on scene found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group