Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot in Wilkinsburg.
The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 1800 block of Clark Street.
First responders on scene found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
A suspect was taken into custody.
Allegheny County detectives are investigating.
