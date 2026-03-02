Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg early Monday morning.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 500 block of Ardmore Boulevard around 1:18 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

