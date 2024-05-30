Man shot in neck in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Police say officers were sent to the intersection of Steuben Street and Woodlow Street around 6:30 p.m. The first responders found a 23-year-old man shot in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group