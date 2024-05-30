Local

Man shot in neck in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Woodlow Street shooting

Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Police say officers were sent to the intersection of Steuben Street and Woodlow Street around 6:30 p.m. The first responders found a 23-year-old man shot in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

