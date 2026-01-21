Man shot in neck in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive for a reported shooting around 8:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home who had been shot in the neck. They began life-saving measures immediately.

Pittsburgh medics responded and administered a whole blood transfusion in the field.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Public Safety officials said detectives are leading an active and ongoing investigation.

