Man shot in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man was shot in North Braddock on Thursday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Bowers Street at 7:33 p.m.

Emergency crews found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Police said he had been shot in the shoulder and the thigh.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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