Man shot in Penn Hills taken to hospital in critical condition

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Penn Hills overnight.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit says dispatchers were notified of a shooting on Robinson Boulevard near Eastgate Drive around 12:21 a.m.

First responders found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

