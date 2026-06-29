Temperatures pushing into the upper 80s, high heat sticking around all week

PITTSBURGH — Fog will be a problem in some areas this morning leading to a slow start to the day. Once the fog burns off, it will be partly to mostly sunny for the rest of the day.

High temperatures will push into the upper 80s Monday.

High heat will be with us the rest of the week with high temperatures into the 90s Tuesday through Friday.

The combination of heat and increasing humidity will push the heat index above 100 degrees, and heat advisories may be issued.

Those that work outdoors or kids attending outdoor camps will need to plan ahead for the stretch of hot weather.

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