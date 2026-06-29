Pittsburgh area prepares for incoming heat wave

PITTSBURGH — With temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s this week, Allegheny County is preparing for dangerous heat conditions by issuing a Code Red Heat Advisory from Monday through Wednesday.

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The hot weather has many people looking for ways to stay cool, whether that’s grabbing ice cream, heading to a pool or adjusting outdoor plans.

“I try to stay on top of it,” said runner Jared Jenkins. “I haven’t seen it for next week, I just know you got to be adaptable as a Pittsburgher.”

Others say they don’t have much choice but to be outside despite the heat.

Andy Schaner is preparing for a move this week and expects to spend much of Monday and Tuesday outdoors.

“I don’t know what the forecast calls for. It’s probably going to be hot. It’s been hot the last four days,” Schaner said.

Health experts stress the importance of staying hydrated during extreme heat.

They recommend drinking water regularly and replenishing electrolytes with sports drinks when needed.

Experts also advise limiting sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, which can contribute to dehydration.

“Hydration, sodium, take advantage of the powders that you’re throwing in your water because just water isn’t enough,” Jenkins said.

“Food breaks, water breaks, Liquid I.V., you need that,” Schaner added.

The American Red Cross also recommends not relying on fans as a primary cooling device during extreme heat.

Despite the forecast, many people say they’ll find ways to stay safe while still enjoying the summer weather.

“The Pirate game was so hot, we’re sort of scared,” Christina Scott said.

“I think I’m just going to do some Liquid I.V. and maybe jump in the Mon. It may be that hot,” Maria Scott joked.

To help residents stay cool, the City of Pittsburgh is offering free swimming lessons for children ages 6 to 15 at neighborhood pools.

The city is also opening cooling centers and encouraging residents to check on neighbors who may not have air conditioning.

Officials urge anyone spending time outdoors this week to take frequent breaks, stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat-related illness.

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