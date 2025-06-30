Man shot twice in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot twice in Pittsburgh’s East Hills Sunday night.

Police were called to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive at 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting inside a house.

They found a man who had been shot in his back and upper left arm when they arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said he was conscious, alert and able to talk to emergency crews at that time, but added that he was not cooperative with officers. Witnesses were reportedly uncooperative, too.

No arrests have been made at this time.

