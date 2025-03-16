Man shot while driving through South Side intersection, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side Entertainment District early Sunday morning.

Public safety officials say officers patrolling the district heard several gunshots at the intersection of East Carson Street and South 18th Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police say a man was driving through the intersection when another man standing on the street shot him.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene, rendering aid to the victim — who was shot in the buttock — until medics took him to a hospital. He’s in stable condition.

Another man was detained on scene, then taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Part of East Carson Street was closed while investigators processed evidence from the scene. It has since reopened.

The shooting remains under investigation.

