Man stabbed by another man who jumped in to stop assault on woman in East Hills, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood after police said another man jumped in to stop him from assaulting a woman.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Wilner Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was stabbed in his chest, back and head.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows a man showed up and started physically assaulting a woman outside. A second man jumped in to stop the assault and ended up stabbing the attacker.

The man who stepped in to help remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

Public Safety Officials said the man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to face charges in connection with the assault.

