Man stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Third Avenue at 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh police say responding officers found a man stabbed in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives continue to investigate and review video from the area.

