Man stabbed during ‘altercation’ in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed during an altercation in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were sent to a reported stabbing at the intersection of Market Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard around 1 p.m.

Those officers spoke with a witness who said two men got into a dispute, and during that altercation, one man pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the other in the arm.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is in custody, but was taken to a hospital because he sustained a minor abrasion to his face during the incident. The public safety spokesperson says charges are forthcoming.

