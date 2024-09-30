Man stabbed in heel in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in the heel in Pittsburgh early Monday.

Pittsburgh police said just after 7:30 a.m., a Pittsburgh Regional Transit driver told dispatchers that a passenger requested police and EMS to respond to Bunkerhill Street and St. Clair Street to report an aggravated assault.

The victim was found with a stab wound to his heel. Police said he was “largely uncooperative” with officers and told them it happened somewhere Downtown, but did not tell them where or when.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

