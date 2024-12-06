Man stabbed inside Carrick home, woman taken into custody

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a stabbing inside a home in Carrick.

Emergency crews were called to Newett Street around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed multiple times in his arm in the 1800 block of Brownsville Road. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police said the man was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman inside a home on Newett Street. He then left the home and arrived on Brownsville Road where he was fine.

The woman was taken into custody.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

