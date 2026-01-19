Man stabbed in neck after early-morning argument, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in the neck in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Monday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Northview Heights around 5:30 a.m. for the reported stabbing.

Once on scene, officers found a man stabbed in the neck. They rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to a hospital in stable condition.

The official says neighbors told officers that the victim and another man got into an argument before the stabbing.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are expected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group