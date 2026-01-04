Man stabbed overnight in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An aggravated assault investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were sent to the 4000 block of Butler Street in Lawrenceville around 4:15 a.m. after a man walked into a business to call police.

The spokesperson says that man suffered a “small puncture wound” to his ribcage. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Currently, police don’t know exactly where the man was stabbed.

The investigation is ongoing.

