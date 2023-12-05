Man steals running car with baby inside, Wilkinsburg police say

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in custody after Wilkinsburg police say he stole a car with a baby inside.
Wilkinsburg Police Chief Ophelia Coleman said a woman left her car running with a baby inside while she went into GetGo.
While the woman was in GetGo, the car was stolen.
Channel 11 exclusively questioned the suspect, Lawrence Barren, 32.
