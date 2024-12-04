Man suffers medical emergency, crashes into cars, house in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — A man crashed his truck into other vehicles and a house in Marshall-Shadeland after suffering a medical emergency, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, the crash happened near the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said the driver was in cardiac arrest and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He has since started to stabilize.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group