Man taken to hospital after armed home invasion in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after an armed home invasion in Swissvale.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of Delaware Avenue at 5:48 p.m. on Sunday.

A man with cuts on his head was found when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives say a group of armed men broke into the house where the man was staying and pistol-whipped him while they were there.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be left anonymously.

