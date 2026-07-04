Man taken to hospital after being struck by branches from fallen tree limb in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was injured when a large tree limb fell near him in Pittsburgh.

It happened Saturday near Allegheny Commons, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson.

Most of the tree didn’t land on the man, but he was struck by branches.

The man, who was riding a mobility scooter, sustained minor injuries and was taken by medics to the hospital for evaluation, the spokesperson says.

Our crews saw city workers removing part of a tree from Cedar Avenue.

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