Man taken to hospital after mining accident in Washington County

WEST FINLEY, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a mining accident in Washington County.

According to Washington County 911, a miner was hit in the head at Bailey Mine in West Finley.

Dispatch said it was unknown how the miner was hit, but there was no mine collapse.

The man was taken to the hospital via ambulance, dispatch said. There’s no word on his condition.

