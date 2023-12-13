Local

‘She loved life’: Channel 11 speaks to mother, fiance of woman killed in Lincoln-Lemington crash

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Aileena Davis, Adam Carey

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 spoke to loved ones of Aileena Davis, the woman killed in a crash in Lincoln-Lemington on Monday.

“I won’t ever hug her, kiss her again, or say, ‘I love you.’ I used to call her sweet pea. And I’ll never be able to call her that again,” Deborah Davis, Davis’ mom, said.

Adam Carey, Davis’ fiance, was driving home when he came across the tragic crash on Lincoln Avenue.

