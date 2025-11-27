Man taken to hospital after shooting outside The Washington Community Club

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside of The Washington Community Club overnight into Thursday.

According to the City of Washington Police Department, officers responded to the are of 127 North Main Street for a reported shooting.

First responders found a man who was shot multiple times. He was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital by EMS.

The shooting happened outside the club after a person was removed, police say.

The City of Washington Police Department is actively investigating and trying to identify the suspect.

They ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident or have any information related to this incident please reach out to the City of Washington Police Department through comments/messaging on their Facebook page .

You can also call the confidential tip line at 724-223-4108 or the detectives unit at 724-223-4225.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group