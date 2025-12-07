Man taken to hospital after a stabbing in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Troy Hill Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 3 a.m. police were called to the 1600 block of Hatteras Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to the left-side of his chest. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The woman actor was taken into custody by Pittsburgh Police. Charges are expected to be filed.

